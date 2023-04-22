Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $134,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $313,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FE opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.