Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Markel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,329.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,483.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,299.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,289.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

