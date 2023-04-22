Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

