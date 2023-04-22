Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $237.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

