Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

TTD opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 621.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

