Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $202.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $207.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

