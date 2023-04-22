Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 339.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.