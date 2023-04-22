Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,957.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 754,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 746,497 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

