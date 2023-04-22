Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMIL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMIL opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

