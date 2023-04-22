Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.13.

GWW opened at $670.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

