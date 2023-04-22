Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

