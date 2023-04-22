Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,047 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 102.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $3,204,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,173.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

