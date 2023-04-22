Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $313.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.23 and a 200-day moving average of $290.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $333.89.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

