Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

