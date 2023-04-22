Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,428,982.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,428,982.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,113,350. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BWMN opened at $29.40 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $399.66 million, a P/E ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

