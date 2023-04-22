Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.