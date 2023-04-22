Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 586.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXE opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

