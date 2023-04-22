Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $41.46 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $878.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

