Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,559.39 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,498.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,434.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

