Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 0.8 %

TEAM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of -114.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,715,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,715,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at $18,450,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,061,748. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.