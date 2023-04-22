Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Price Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

