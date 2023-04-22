Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -205.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

