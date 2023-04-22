Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,504,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 582.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 133,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

