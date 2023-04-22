Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

