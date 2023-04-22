Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $956.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

