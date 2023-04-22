Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 162,529 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 144,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,587,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,589,000 after buying an additional 295,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,938,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

