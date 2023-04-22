Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,315 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 294.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

