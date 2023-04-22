Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

