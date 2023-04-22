Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,218 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,997 shares of company stock worth $62,467,406 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $213.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

