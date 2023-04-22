Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,782 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

APA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.