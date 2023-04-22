Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,361 shares of company stock worth $39,229,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

APO stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

