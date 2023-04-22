Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,567 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,736 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.