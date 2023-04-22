Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $51.84.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

