Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,548,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,812,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.80 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

