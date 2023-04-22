Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGZ opened at $107.98 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.