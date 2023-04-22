Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,815 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $37,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

