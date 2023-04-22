Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

ITB opened at $73.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

