Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,541 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

