Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:EZU opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

