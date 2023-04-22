Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.51 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

