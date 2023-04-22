Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,360,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $470.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

