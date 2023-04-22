Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.77.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.