Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

PJUN stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

