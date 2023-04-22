Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $330.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $337.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.72.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

