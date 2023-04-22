Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.