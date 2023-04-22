Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 10,384 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

About Enerpac Tool Group

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.