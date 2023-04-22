Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

