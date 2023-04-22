Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Stock Down 0.2 %

Sumo Logic stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.30. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $60,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $60,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,691 shares of company stock worth $836,981. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.