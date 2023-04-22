Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $74.38 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

