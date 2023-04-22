Keybank National Association OH Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $80.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

